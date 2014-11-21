PRESS DIGEST-China - Nov 21

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China is aiming to overhaul its rural land transfer systems within the next five years, the newspaper reported, citing a joint statement from China’s Central Committee and the State Council, China’s cabinet.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The State Council has rolled out a series of measures to help smaller companies amid a slowing economy, including extra financial support, lower taxation and establishing information sharing platforms.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China’s securities regulator is probing PKU HealthCare Corp Ltd, a healthcare group linked to the prestigious Peking University, for violating securities regulations, according to a filing from the company.

CHINA DAILY

- China will unveil new standards for air purifiers on Friday to better regulate a market which is booming as consumers grow increasingly concerned about hazardous levels of air pollution, the Standardization Administration said on Thursday.

- A court in the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia plans to reopen a two decades-old trial of a teenager who was executed in 1996 for rape and murder. The case was fast tracked at the time despite doubts over the evidence.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Shanghai has increased protection for consumers buying products online, the Shanghai People’s Congress ruled on Thursday. China’s e-commerce market boom is forcing regulators to adapt rules to keep up.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Solving land issues affecting China’s farmers is critical to the country’s wider reform, the paper which acts as a mouthpiece for the ruling Communist Party, said in a commentary.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)