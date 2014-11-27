PRESS DIGEST - China - Nov 27

SHANGHAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Full-year profits to be reported by the 667 listed companies on the Shanghai and the Shenzhen stock exchanges are expected to either rise or reverse previous year’s losses, according to data provider Wind Information Co.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- China plans to scrap retail price caps on as many as 2,800 drugs as early as the start of next year, giving the market a larger role in an industry where price controls have contributed to supply shortages.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China will further ease market access to key industries in a bid to spur investment through innovating financing and investment regimes, the State Council said. The move aims to fully mobilise social investment to stabilise economic growth. Sectors specified include ecological and environmental protection, agriculture, water projects, municipal infrastructure, transport, energy infrastructure as well as grid construction, telecommunications and public services.

CHINA DAILY

- Debt ratios of local governments in China are at a record high and their weakening ability to generate revenue will create a debt crisis if the issue is not addressed, experts warned at the Caijing magazine’s annual conference in Beijing.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Chinese luxury car owners are, on average, 33-1/2 years old, who choose selective car brands as status symbols to support their image, according to a report released by Hurun Research Institute.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Fayen Wong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)