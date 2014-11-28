PRESS DIGEST -China - Nov 28

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- A cut in China’s reserve requirement ratio (RRR) is “imminent” after the central bank slashed interest rates last week, said Wen Bin, senior economist at Minsheng Bank.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- The Legislative Affairs Office of the State Council, or China’s Cabinet, is seeking public comments on draft rules for the country’s social security fund.

- Balance in China’s margin trading accounts reached a record 800 billion yuan ($130.31 billion), the newspaper said, citing a report.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) will soon release guidelines on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) regarding cooperation between local governments and social capital, said Ou Hong, an NDRC official.

CHINA DAILY

- The people of Hong Kong must respect Beijing’s jurisdiction over the region in order to smoothly implement the “One country, two systems” policy, the China Daily said in an editorial.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (1 US dollar = 6.1390 Chinese yuan)