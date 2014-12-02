PRESS DIGEST - China - Dec 2

SHANGHAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China is expected to move toward a looser monetary stance next year as the government may revise down its GDP growth forecast at the upcoming annual Central Economic Work Conference this month, said Li Huiyong, an economist at Shenyin and Wanguo Securities.

- The government is considering eight major reform areas as well as 34 other supporting measures to improve the management at state-owned enterprises, according to unidentified government sources.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The relevant authorities are still looking into the Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock connect plan and there are no concrete measures yet, said Li Xiaojia, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

CHINA DAILY

- There is growing public concern over the quality of water in China, with more than 75 percent of urban residents now saying they are willing to pay more for safe water, according to a report published on Monday.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- New home purchases in Shanghai remained above 1 million square metres for the second straight month in November as home seekers took advantage of an interest rate cut by China’s central bank.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Compiled by Chen Yixin and Fayen Wong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)