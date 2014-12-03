PRESS DIGEST -China - Dec 3

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Bank of China predicts the central bank would cut bank reserve requirement ratios (RRR) once or twice in 2015, the bank said in a report on Tuesday.
- The ministries of commerce and customs, and the State Administration of Taxation, would continue to implement a taxation deduction policy for the cultural industry, the newspaper said, citing the Ministry of Commerce.
- China’s top trainmakers, China CNR and CSR Corp , have submitted the first draft of their merger plan that will see CSR issuing shares to absorb CNR, the newspaper said, citing sources.
- Real estate developer Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties may reduce the size of its planned IPO due to disappointment over share pricing.
- Foreign funds have started withdrawing from China-focused ETFs, taking profits from a mainland stock rally.
- China’s development cannot be isolated from the rest of the world and vice versa. The tight cooperation brings broad prospects to China’s foreign affairs, the paper which acts as a mouthpiece for the ruling Communist Party, said in a commentary.
