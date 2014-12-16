FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-China - Dec 16
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-China - Dec 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China is pushing forward with the development of the new free trade zone in Guangdong province, with a new trade and service agreement with neighbouring Hong Kong and Macau likely to be signed soon, the paper said.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China Securities Regulatory Commision (CSRC) fined Ping An Securities 37 million yuan ($5.98 million) for failing to perform due diligence when underwriting Shenzhen Hirisun Technology Inc’s IPO.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Reform, the country’s key task for economic work next year, is also crucial to promote healthy economic development and social harmony, the paper, which acts as a mouthpiece for the ruling Communist Party, said in a commentary.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.1900 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.