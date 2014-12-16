PRESS DIGEST-China - Dec 16

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China is pushing forward with the development of the new free trade zone in Guangdong province, with a new trade and service agreement with neighbouring Hong Kong and Macau likely to be signed soon, the paper said.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China Securities Regulatory Commision (CSRC) fined Ping An Securities 37 million yuan ($5.98 million) for failing to perform due diligence when underwriting Shenzhen Hirisun Technology Inc’s IPO.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Reform, the country’s key task for economic work next year, is also crucial to promote healthy economic development and social harmony, the paper, which acts as a mouthpiece for the ruling Communist Party, said in a commentary.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.1900 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)