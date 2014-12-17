PRESS DIGEST- China - Dec 17

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Regulators are revising commercial banks laws which may see them cancel the enforcement of loan-to-deposit ratios, sources familiar with the matter told the newspaper.

- Yunnan Yuntianhua Co Ltd said it plans to issue a total of 199 million shares through private placements to set up a joint venture with Israel Chemicals Ltd.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The China Insurance Regulatory Commission is seeking to implement three health insurance policies which include providing incentives to encourage the purchase of personal commercial health insurance, the newspaper reported, citing sources.

CHINA DAILY

- State-owned oil refiner Sinopec Group plans to increase the number of executives in its top management team who are aged below 45 to more than 10 percent next year, a spokesman for the firm told the newspaper.

