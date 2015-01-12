PRESS DIGEST - China - Jan 12

SHANGHAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- The world should unite to fight against terrorism, this mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party of China said in a comment on the unprecedented march in Paris of a million French citizens to pay tribute to victims of Islamist militant attacks last week.

CHINA DAILY

- China aims to capture a third of the global turboprop airline market with the MA700 aircraft, said a senior designer with Aviation Industry Corp of China. He said the MA700 would make its first flight in 2017 and that at least 50 planes would be made annually.

- Shanghai authorities are taking extra precautions at events that involve large crowds after the New Year Eve stampede, including cancelling a festival and limiting the number of people entering a recent job fair.

- China will update its HIV screening tests to shorten the waiting period and lower the risk of infection from transfusion, the National Center for AIDS/STD Control and Prevention said.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- A stock bull run last year helped many Chinese brokerages double their net profits from 2013, according to their earnings reports.

- China’s recent clampdown on insider trading will improve the health of the stock market and will thus be a long-term positive factor, this official newspaper said in a commentary.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China’s decision on Friday to launch its first ever stock options trading in February will activate trading, in particular in blue-chips.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Compiled by Brenda Goh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)