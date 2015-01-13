FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST -China - Jan 13
#Market News
January 13, 2015

PRESS DIGEST -China - Jan 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Index (SMEDI) fell three percentage points to 92.8, the China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises said.

- China Association of Automobile Manufactures said it expects China’s car sales to hit 25.13 million in 2015, of which 860,000 will be exported cars.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- CITIC Securities Co said it will raise all staff salaries by 30 percent.

CHINA DAILY

- The anti-corruption drive will make China’s Communist Party clean and tidy, said an editorial in the official paper, adding that those who criticize the effort for involving too many officials or blackening the party’s image are siding with the corrupt civil servants.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Reporting by Chen Yixin; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
