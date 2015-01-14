CORRECTED-PRESS DIGEST -China - Jan 14

(Corrects Reuters Instrument code for Poly Real Estate Group in Securities Times item)

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has renewed medium-term lending facilities (MLF) that are set to expire soon to support liquidity in the interbank money markets amid a run of IPOs, the newspaper reported, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China CNR Corp Ltd has signed a contract with Argentina to make 20 diesel locomotives for the country’s railway, the newspaper reported, citing a statement posted on the company’s official website on Tuesday.

- China’s second-largest property firm, Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd, has left its parent company - Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai - to become part of a firm owned by the Zhuhai local government in order to fulfil state-owned enterprise reform requirements, the newspaper reported, citing a statement on the company’s website.

CHINA DAILY

- China plans to further encourage the use of real identities online to ensure a safer online environment, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China.

- Coca-Cola will cut jobs in China as part of a global layoff program to simplify the company’s structure, it said in a statement.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- The anti-corruption drive is a priority for the Communist Party of China, the party’s mouthpiece said in a commentary on Wednesday, after Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the party to deepen the battle with corruption at a conference on Tuesday.

