PRESS DIGEST -China - Jan 15

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- A total of 106 billion yuan ($17.11 billion) flowed from bank accounts to security accounts, data from the China Securities Investor Protection Funds showed.

- China’s state council and the central military commission allowed Chendu, a major city in Western China, to invest 69.3 billion yuan to build a new airport, which will be the third city in China to boast two airports.

SECURITIES NEWS

- The People’s Bank of China might launch long-term lending facilities (LLF) after using medium-term lending facilities (MLF) to ease market liquidity, the newspaper said in a commentary.

CHINA DAILY

- China will strengthen law enforcement cooperation with Turkey to foil terrorist suspects from the restive Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region entering Turkey illegally. China is concerned such emigrants will travel to other middle-eastern countries to gain training to conduct attacks in China.

- The newspaper, in an editorial, called for an end to taxi monopolies on car transit services, following widespread strikes by taxi drivers over high fees paid to cab companies and the increasing popularity of car hailing apps like Uber.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Veterinarians are trying to save a critically ill giant panda in Shaanxi province after a measles-like virus killed two of the bears in captivity.

