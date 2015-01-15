FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST -China - Jan 15
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST -China - Jan 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- A total of 106 billion yuan ($17.11 billion) flowed from bank accounts to security accounts, data from the China Securities Investor Protection Funds showed.

- China’s state council and the central military commission allowed Chendu, a major city in Western China, to invest 69.3 billion yuan to build a new airport, which will be the third city in China to boast two airports.

SECURITIES NEWS

- The People’s Bank of China might launch long-term lending facilities (LLF) after using medium-term lending facilities (MLF) to ease market liquidity, the newspaper said in a commentary.

CHINA DAILY

- China will strengthen law enforcement cooperation with Turkey to foil terrorist suspects from the restive Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region entering Turkey illegally. China is concerned such emigrants will travel to other middle-eastern countries to gain training to conduct attacks in China.

- The newspaper, in an editorial, called for an end to taxi monopolies on car transit services, following widespread strikes by taxi drivers over high fees paid to cab companies and the increasing popularity of car hailing apps like Uber.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Veterinarians are trying to save a critically ill giant panda in Shaanxi province after a measles-like virus killed two of the bears in captivity.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.1957 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.