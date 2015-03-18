FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - China - March 18
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2015 / 1:20 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - March 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- A plan for three trial free-trade zones in the Chinese cities of Guangdong, Tianjin and Fujian has been passed to the State Council for review, a spokesman for the country’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

CHINA DAILY

- China is planning third-party audits of foreign assets owned by the country’s powerful state-owned enterprises, according to a notice from the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission on Tuesday.

- Chinese eastern metropolis Shanghai will spend 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) on environmental protection over the next three years, according to the city’s government.

- A Chinese local government has approved Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co Ltd’s purchase of a 49.9 percent stake in France’s fourth-largest airport, Toulouse-Blagnac.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Chinese authorities have arrested a man who allegedly cheated investors out of 30 million yuan (US$4.8 million) through a spurious foreign exchange trading scheme, Shanghai district prosecutors said on Tuesday.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2490 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.