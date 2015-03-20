PRESS DIGEST - China - March 20

SHANGHAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Technical matters for the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme have been solved, Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary, John Tsang Chun-wah, said, adding that he hoped it could start around the middle of this year.

- China Development Bank said it would provide 90 billion yuan ($14.53 billion) in loans to support major water power construction projects.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The China Insurance Regulatory Commission is exploring setting up a platform to regulate the country’s agriculture insurance sector, the newspaper reported, citing the government body.

- China Minsheng Investment Co Ltd is exploring entering the insurance sector by investing in Dubon Insurance, a firm based in the country’s north-east Jilin province, unnamed sources told the newspaper.

CHINA DAILY

- The State Council is poised to approve the merger of China’s two nuclear giants soon, which will likely lead to consolidation in the sector and encourage overseas ventures, the newspaper reported, citing industry sources.

21ST CENTURY HERALD

- Issuance of debt securities fell 8.5 percent year-on-year in February, while money market transaction volumes rose 61.7 percent, the People’s Bank of China said.

- Russia may need to extend the construction period for its east Siberian gas line to China, which was originally estimated to be completed in 2017, sources told the newspaper.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.1955 Chinese yuan renminbi)