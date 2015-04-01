PRESS DIGEST -China - April 1

SHANGHAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China Everbright Bank Co Ltd plans to spin off its wealth division to help it avoid risks, said the bank’s chairman, Zhao Huan, adding that it does not intend to list the new subsidiary.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- China plans to invest more than 488 billion yuan ($78.72 billion) in water conservation projects this year, said Chang Jiaoyong, vice chairman of China’s Ministry of Water Resources.

CHINA DAILY

- The United States should not choose to remain outside the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, according to an editorial. Given the once strong opposition from the United States and negative coverage from the Western media, it is heartening to see so many countries show support, the editorial said.

- China has shuttered over 60 illegal golf courses since last summer as part of the country’s campaign against environmental destruction, the newspaper said.

- The China Securities Regulatory Commission will review on Friday the details of the merger of China’s two largest producers of rolling stock, CSR Corp and CNR Corp, it said in a statement on Monday.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.1990 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)