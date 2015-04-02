PRESS DIGEST -China - April 2

SHANGHAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Housing in 100 Chinese cities was valued at 10,523 yuan ($1,698) per square meter, down 0.15 percent from a month earlier, indicating an easing in home price decline, according to a China Index Academy report.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- China will adopt higher quality fuel and gasoline standards by the end of 2016, a year ahead of schedule, the newspaper said in an exclusive report, without citing sources.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Both Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPDB) and Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank (SRCB) said they “have no idea” about the speculation that the SPDB is planning to purchase SRCB stakes.

CHINA DAILY

- Beijing’s new air pollution emergency response program, which controls the number of vehicles on roads at times of high pollution, lowers the threshold for issuing air pollution alerts and increases penalties for violators, will be more effective in combating air pollution than existing measures, according to an editorial in the newspaper.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- A hundred Chinese start-ups will be provided with 100 million yuan worth of free software and cloud services, Microsoft said on Wednesday, the newspaper reported.

($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan renminbi)