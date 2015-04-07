FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - China - April 7
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2015 / 2:30 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - April 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Profits in over half of the 641 A-share listed companies that have forecast a higher first-quarter earnings are expected to rise, according to data from iFinD, a domestic financial information service company, the newspaper said.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- China’s Hangzhou Housing Security and Management Bureau said on Friday that it had increased the maximum amount a married couple can borrow to purchase property from the city’s public housing fund to 1 million yuan ($161,525) from 800,000 yuan, the newspaper reported.

CHINA DAILY

- Chinese submarines are “good enough” for “regional naval powers” to purchase, despite not being as “technically advanced” as the world’s “best” submarines, the editor-in-chief of Modern Ships magazine said, reported the newspaper.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.1910 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.