PRESS DIGEST - China - April 7

SHANGHAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Profits in over half of the 641 A-share listed companies that have forecast a higher first-quarter earnings are expected to rise, according to data from iFinD, a domestic financial information service company, the newspaper said.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- China’s Hangzhou Housing Security and Management Bureau said on Friday that it had increased the maximum amount a married couple can borrow to purchase property from the city’s public housing fund to 1 million yuan ($161,525) from 800,000 yuan, the newspaper reported.

CHINA DAILY

- Chinese submarines are “good enough” for “regional naval powers” to purchase, despite not being as “technically advanced” as the world’s “best” submarines, the editor-in-chief of Modern Ships magazine said, reported the newspaper.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.1910 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)