PRESS DIGEST - China - May 11

SHANGHAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The amount of asset-backed securities (ABS) issued this year will exceed the total amount from the past nine years, Chen Fei, an official from the country’s stock regulator, said on Saturday.

- More than 60 percent of listed companies, who have already reported their first-half results, were profitable, the paper said citing a local consultancy.

