PRESS DIGEST - China - May 13

SHANGHAI, May 13 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China’s State Council issued a directive recently to boost exports, and some relevant departments have sped up the development of cross-border e-commerce.

- China will encourage entrepreneurship to allow private capital investment amid economic slowdown, Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said at a meeting in Xiamen.

SECURITIES TIMES

- System preparations for Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect scheme will be ready by the end of July, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Chief Executive Charles Li Xiaojia said at a meeting.

CHINA DAILY

- China will push forward administrative reforms to streamline business process with the help of big data and cloud computing, Premier Li Keqiang said on a teleconference on Tuesday.

- The number of individuals and companies suing government departments in Beijing more than doubled in 2014 from a year earlier.

