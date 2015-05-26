FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - China - May 26
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2015 / 1:21 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - May 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- State-owned enterprises (SOEs) in China have seen their profit margin fell 5.7 percent in the first four months compared with the same period a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said.

- More than 270 companies that are listed on China’s leading OTC board, the New Third Board, have raised fund of over 25 billion yuan ($4.03 billion) in May, the paper calculated.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Brokerages should strengthen their management on higher-risk margin trading businesses, said Zhang Yujun, assistant chairman at China’s Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp said it would withdraw last year’s refinancing plan of 4.5 billion yuan, and take out a new plan to raise 7.5 billion yuan instead. Jia Yueting, the founder and the chairman of the company, said he would reduce his shareholding in the next six months by less than 8 percent, or some exceeding 10 billion yuan.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2010 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.