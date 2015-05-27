PRESS DIGEST- China - May 27

May 27 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- New trading accounts opened for Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share stock markets hit 2,621,395 last week, up 10.1 percent from a week earlier, and the number of actively traded accounts rose 10 percent, data from China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited showed.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Zijin Mining Group Co will resume trading on Wednesday and it plans to raise up to 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) to invest in overseas gold and copper mines.

CHINA DAILY

- China will never pursue expansion, and its military policy is “defensive in nature,” the paper said in an editorial after the country released a policy document issued by the State Council on Tuesday.

- Yanji, a city in the eastern Jilin province, has opened a “morality” bank for people to open accounts and collect moral points in exchange for free services such as haircuts and home cleaning, the paper said, citing a community official.

($1 = 6.2038 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)