FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- China - May 27
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- China - May 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- New trading accounts opened for Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share stock markets hit 2,621,395 last week, up 10.1 percent from a week earlier, and the number of actively traded accounts rose 10 percent, data from China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited showed.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Zijin Mining Group Co will resume trading on Wednesday and it plans to raise up to 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) to invest in overseas gold and copper mines.

CHINA DAILY

- China will never pursue expansion, and its military policy is “defensive in nature,” the paper said in an editorial after the country released a policy document issued by the State Council on Tuesday.

- Yanji, a city in the eastern Jilin province, has opened a “morality” bank for people to open accounts and collect moral points in exchange for free services such as haircuts and home cleaning, the paper said, citing a community official.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2038 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.