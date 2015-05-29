FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- China - May 29
May 29, 2015 / 1:20 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- China - May 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China should speed up reform and innovation to build an open, inclusive and competitive derivatives market, which could provide better services for China’s economic development, said Xiao Gang, vice president of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China’s state planner plans to provide subsidies of up to 200 million yuan each to transport infrastructure projects in the Yangtze Delta region.

CHINA DAILY

- More than 70 percent doctors in China have suffered physical violence or verbal abuse, the Chinese Medical Doctor Association said in a white paper.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- China’s currency liberalisation reform and capital account opening might be completed within one to two years, said Shen Song, director of central bank’s statistics department.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

