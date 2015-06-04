PRESS DIGEST-China - June 4

SHANGHAI, June 4 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- FTSE said on Wednesday that it included three new Chinese brokerages, namely Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co Ltd, Guosen Securities Co Ltd and Shanxi Securities , into its FTSE China A 200 Index, while taking out Hua Xia Bank and Anhui Conch Cement Co.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Hainan Airlines Co Ltd plans to cooperate with a subsidiary of Bohai Leasing Co Ltd to develop its aircraft leasing business, the company said on Thursday.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Net capital inflows into the stock market in May were 1.46 trillion yuan ($235.58 billion), including 923.5 billion yuan through brokerages, 297.6 billion yuan via mutual and hedge funds, and 239.7 billion yuan through margin financing, according to the paper’s calculations based on data from government and trust companies.

- The long-awaited Shanghai Insurance Exchange is expected to receive approval from regulators this year, the paper reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Shanghai Insurance Exchange would be a significant step to build the city into an international financial centre.

CHINA DAILY

- The State Administration of Taxation will sign and update more tax treaties and step up the implementation of these agreements to help Chinese companies investing in countries that form part of the “Belt and Road Initiative”, according to the director-general of the international taxation department.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China’s Anhui province has scrapped restrictions on home purchases, and encourages banks to extend mortgage lending, as the local government seeks to promote steady and healthy development of the real estate market, according to a notice published by the Anhui provincial government on Tuesday.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)