FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-China - June 5
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2015 / 1:05 AM / in 2 years

PRESS DIGEST-China - June 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country’s top economic planner, is encouraging companies in emerging industries to go public.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Twenty Chinese brokerage firms listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges reported net revenue of 15.8 billion yuan ($2.55 billion) in May, according to the paper’s calculations based on companies’ financial reports.

CHINA DAILY

- China’s yuan will soon be freely convertible in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, said Zhang Xin, deputy director of the Shanghai branch of the People’s Bank of China, the newspaper said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.