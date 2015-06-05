PRESS DIGEST-China - June 5

SHANGHAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country’s top economic planner, is encouraging companies in emerging industries to go public.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Twenty Chinese brokerage firms listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges reported net revenue of 15.8 billion yuan ($2.55 billion) in May, according to the paper’s calculations based on companies’ financial reports.

CHINA DAILY

- China’s yuan will soon be freely convertible in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, said Zhang Xin, deputy director of the Shanghai branch of the People’s Bank of China, the newspaper said.

