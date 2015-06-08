FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - June 8
June 8, 2015 / 1:20 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - June 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China will soon roll out a policy to encourage overseas-listed Chinese companies with variable interest entity (VIE) structures to come back and list on the A-share market, the paper reported citing sources familiar with the issue.

CHINA DAILY

- China needs to conduct a transparent investigation into the cause of the Yangtze River ship disaster and avoid similar accidents in the future, said in an editorial in the paper.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- State Administration of Work Safety, China’s workplace watchdog, said it would conduct secret workplace checks once a week in a bid to identify and record hazards at workplaces.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.1201yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
