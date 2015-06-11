FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - June 11
#Market News
June 11, 2015 / 1:40 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - June 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 11 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The latest earnings by China’s leading real estate companies, including China Vanke Co Ltd, Poly Real Estate and China Merchants Property, show a strong pick-up in sales in May, thanks to policy stimulus measures by the central government.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China’s National Energy Administration plans to simplify approval procedures for national-level energy projects, it said in a statement.

- Last week saw a record net inflow of 907.8 billion yuan ($146.29 billion) into Chinese investors’ securities accounts, according to data published by China Securities Investor Protection Funds.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- China’s Ministry of Public Security has recently eased rules for foreigners to obtain green cards and simplified visa application procedures. The new rules are expected to be put into effect on July 1.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2055 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
