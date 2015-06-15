FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - June 15
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 3:06 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - June 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- State Grid Corp of China said it would invest 21.7 billion yuan ($3.50 billion) to build three pumped-storage hydroelectric stations in the provinces of Anhui, Shandong and Henan.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- A bumper harvest is expected this summer in China’s central province of Henan, the top wheat producer, but autumn yields may not fare well due to uncertain conditions brought about by El Nino, an official in the province’s agriculture department said.

CHINA DAILY

- Efforts are needed to put the power held by officials inside a ‘cage of systems’ and avoid the concentration of excessive power in individuals or certain departments, which makes it difficult to prevent them from being intoxicated with the unrestrained use of power, an editorial said.

GLOBAL TIMES

- Judging from the agenda and outcomes of this year’s G7 summit, it has run counter to the global trend of peace, development and cooperation and become more of a geopolitical tool, targeting China and Russia, an opinion piece said. For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2081 yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sunil Nair)

