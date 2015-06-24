FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - June 24
June 24, 2015 / 1:15 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - June 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Market experts say the Chinese stock market has little leeway to slump further in the near term after it tumbled to 4,500 points on Tuesday, the newspaper said in a commentary.

- PetroChina Co Limited posted better-than-expected results for the first half of the year due to its low-cost development strategy, its chairman and president, Wang Dongjin, said.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Investors poured 7.07 billion yuan ($1.14 billion) in funds into China’s mainland stock markets on Tuesday via the Hong Kong-Shanghai stock connect, the third highest since the connect was launched.

- The National People’s Congress plans to launch a nationwide inspection this year to look at how the country’s agricultural law has been enforced.

CHINA DAILY

- The El Nino phenomenon will not affect China’s grain security and import quota due to the country’s high staple grain inventory and stable summer crop output, experts said.

- Chinese taxi-hailing app company Didi Kuaidi plans to launch a new service targeting corporate and government users, the company’s vice-president, Du Jincheng, told the newspaper.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2066 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Brenda Goh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
