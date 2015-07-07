FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-China - July 7
July 7, 2015

PRESS DIGEST-China - July 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China Securities Finance Corp bought 30 blue-chip shares for 5.8 billion yuan ($934 million) on Monday. The move came after the Chinese government unveiled a rescue package over the weekend to stave off a crash in the country’s stock market.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The CEOs of 42-listed companies in China’s Hunan province said in a joint statement on Monday that they would not reduce the share holdings of their own companies this year, in a bid to stabilise the country’s tumbling stock market.

CHINA DAILY

- China’s support for a united European Union and strong euro can be called upon to help Greece, the newspaper said in an editorial, citing comments Li Keqiang made in Brussels last week.

- Media reports that Muslims in Xinjiang are banned from praying and fasting during Ramadan are a “blatant distortion of facts”, the newspaper said in an editorial, condemning the attacks on Chinese tourists in Turkey last week.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2089 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
