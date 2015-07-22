PRESS DIGEST - China - July 22

SHANGHAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China Banking Regulatory Commission would continue to encourage private funds to invest in the banking industry, the regulator’s chairman, Shang Fulin, wrote in an article

- China’s insurance fees hit 137 million yuan ($22.06 million) in the first half of this year, said Xiang Junbo, chairman of China Insurance Regulatory Commission.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Haitong Securities said it has launched employee stock ownership plan that would allow its staff to buy up to 1.15 billion shares.

CHINA DAILY

- China’s Ministry of Transport said it plans to reduce the number of tollways and open up more road investment opportunities to private capital.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Brenda Goh; Editing by Sunil Nair)