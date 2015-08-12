PRESS DIGEST-China - Aug 12

SHANGHAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The National Development and Reform Commission said it plans to invest 26.5 billion yuan ($4.19 billion) in water pollution processing projects in 18 cities or provinces. The key projects include sewage treatment, sludge treatment and trash disposal.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Three listed units of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China have sought trading halt, citing a pending announcement, prompting some market analysts to speculate a possible reorganisation.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- More than 200 companies are waiting for approval to list on the board for emerging industry companies and about half of these have met listing requirements, unnamed sources told the newspaper.

CHINA DAILY

- Chinese airlines ranked among the world’s least punctual airlines last month, said a report from Chinese organisation Civil Aviation Data Analysis that tracked 103 major global carriers.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- China’s State Council has urged all employers, including government agencies, to give staff paid time off on Friday afternoons during the summer months to boost tourism.

($1 = 6.3232 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)