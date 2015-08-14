FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 14
#Market News
August 14, 2015

PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Several listed companies said in separate announcements that their warehouses and factories were damaged during the huge blasts at Tianjin. These companies include Tianjin Port Holdings Co, Tianjing Binhai Energy & Development Co and Sinomach Automobile Co.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China’s Insurance Regulatory Commission chief Xiang Junbo said the scale of the domestic industry can catch up with the United States in five-seven years.

- It has been confirmed that Hangzhou is going to bid to host the 2023 Asian Games, several sources told the newspaper.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Sue-lin Wong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

