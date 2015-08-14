PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 14

SHANGHAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Several listed companies said in separate announcements that their warehouses and factories were damaged during the huge blasts at Tianjin. These companies include Tianjin Port Holdings Co, Tianjing Binhai Energy & Development Co and Sinomach Automobile Co.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China’s Insurance Regulatory Commission chief Xiang Junbo said the scale of the domestic industry can catch up with the United States in five-seven years.

- It has been confirmed that Hangzhou is going to bid to host the 2023 Asian Games, several sources told the newspaper.

