PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 18

SHANGHAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Total premium of the internet insurance market hit 81.6 billion yuan ($12.76 billion) in the first half of this year, up 1.6 times from last year, according to data from the Insurance Association of China.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- Tencent Holdings Ltd said it planned to set up an insurance company with a registered capital of 1.5 billion yuan ($234.68 million), and that it had already submitted all necessary documents to the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC).

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Sinomach Automobile Co Ltd said a total of 6,500 automobiles, worth 3 billion yuan, might have been destroyed during the massive explosions at the Tianjin port last week.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- The National Audit Office of China said in a research report that over 9.8 billion yuan low-income housing funds had been embezzled.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3937 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)