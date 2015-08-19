PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 19

SHANGHAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China will encourage and support the development of the Internet insurance market, said Xiang Junbo, president of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Net profits of 36 listed property companies stood at 98.7 billion yuan in the first half of this year while their average net margin was 9.1 percent, the first-ever drop to below 10 percent, according to a report by Centaline Property.

- China’s property market will continue de-stocking and there is little potential for a sharp rise in housing prices, said Tan Huajie, chairman secretary of China Vanke.

($1 = 6.3928 Chinese yuan)