PRESS DIGEST - China - Oct 27

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- The volume of goods carried by China’s civil airlines in the first nine months of the year was up 5.7 percent from a year earlier, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s top economic planner, said on Monday.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- French President Francois Hollande will pay a state visit to China in early November, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday. According to the French Embassy in China, President Hollande will go to Chongqing and Beijing to discuss a climate meeting being held in Paris at the end of November.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Out of 24 Chinese provinces which have reported their Jan-Sept financial figures, 15 saw GDP growth speed up while 5 saw growth remain flat. Only Shanghai, Beijing, Zhejiang and Hebei saw the rate of growth drop.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Shanghai’s stock exchange will crack down on firms giving vague explanations for share price fluctuations, according to four “instructions” published on its official website on Monday.

CHINA DAILY

- China will strengthen enforcement against cloud storage providers who allow users to upload material that infringes copyright, according to a regulation from the National Copyright Administration. The move is part of a wider crackdown on pirated movies and TV content.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Shanghai’s Pudong district has cut subsidies for new energy cars in half, the district government said.

