PRESS DIGEST - China - Oct 28

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- Israel may make it more easier for Chinese residents to go to Israel, possibly granting 10-year visas, said Silvan Shalom, vice prime minister and interior minister of Israel, at a forum in Shanghai on Tuesday.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China’s mutual funds suffered a total loss of 650.3 billion yuan ($102.38 billion) in the third quarter, the highest quarterly loss on record, according to TX Investment Consulting.

NATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY

- China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd suffered a foreign exchange loss of 428 million yuan ($67.38 million) in the third quarter, and attributed the loss to the wobbling currency rate in August.

CHINA DAILY

- Coretronic Corp, a Taiwan-based maker of touch screen panels for Apple Inc, is halting production at one of its China facilities in Nanjing due to dwindling iPad sales, a company official said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)