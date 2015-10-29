FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - Oct 29
#Market News
October 29, 2015 / 1:27 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - Oct 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The finance ministry’s supervision office said on Wednesday it would investigate local governments to see whether they had disclosed their final accounts, and would publish the results of the investigation.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) said unaudited oil and gas sales revenue fell 32.3 percent to 36.3 billion yuan ($5.71 billion) in the third quarter from the same period a year earlier.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- An investigation of 96 domestic tourism routes found “serious problems” in nearly three-quarters of them, according to a report by China Consumer Association released on Wednesday without giving details.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China does not stir up trouble but it is also not timid and the Chinese people will not stand for anyone violating China’s sovereignty, said an editorial that called on the United States to stop harming peace and stability in the South China Sea.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3588 yuan) (Compiled by John Ruwitch and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
