PRESS DIGEST - China - Oct 30
October 30, 2015 / 1:58 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - Oct 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The Shenzhen Stock Exchange said it would create different categories for ChiNext listed companies according to their profitability.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- Chinese buyers invested a total of $52 billion in overseas real estate, according to international real estate website Juwai.com, with Europe a favourite place to buy among Chinese investors.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Real estate company Hainan Haide Industry Co Ltd plans to invest 4.8 billion yuan ($756 million) in a new bad debt asset management company in a change of strategy.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Of the 17 China-listed white wine companies, 16 have reported their third-quarter financials. Of those that have reported, 15 have returned to profit over the January to September period, according to calculations from financial data provider iFinD.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3495 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Engen Tham and Shanghai Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
