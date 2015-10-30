PRESS DIGEST - China - Oct 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The Shenzhen Stock Exchange said it would create different categories for ChiNext listed companies according to their profitability.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- Chinese buyers invested a total of $52 billion in overseas real estate, according to international real estate website Juwai.com, with Europe a favourite place to buy among Chinese investors.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Real estate company Hainan Haide Industry Co Ltd plans to invest 4.8 billion yuan ($756 million) in a new bad debt asset management company in a change of strategy.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Of the 17 China-listed white wine companies, 16 have reported their third-quarter financials. Of those that have reported, 15 have returned to profit over the January to September period, according to calculations from financial data provider iFinD.

($1 = 6.3495 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Engen Tham and Shanghai Newsroom)