PRESS DIGEST - China - Nov 3

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Trading volumes in China’s futures market dropped 23 percent month-on-month to 10.9 trillion yuan ($1.72 trillion) in October, the third straight monthly decline since August, according to the China Futures Association.

NATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY

- China’s State Council has approved its first national level plan about soil and water conservation, it said in a statement on its website. China will add 320,000 square kilometres of land under conservation by 2020.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- Mega city Chongqing’s 11 percent GDP growth makes it the strongest of all China’s provinces and municipalities, according to the paper’s calculation based on official data. Liaoning Province came in last with growth of 2.7 percent.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Sixteen A-share listed Chinese banks raked in a total net profit of 10.3 trillion yuan ($1.63 trillion) between January and September, up 2.1 percent versus the same period in 2014, according to their third-quarter financial reports.

CHINA DAILY

- China and the United States should have a “correct understanding” of each other’s strategic intentions and “handle disputes properly”, President Xi Jinping said on Monday. The two countries are sparring over island building in the South China Sea.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3371 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Adam Jourdan and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)