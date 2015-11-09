FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - Nov 9
#Market News
November 9, 2015 / 1:29 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - Nov 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China will encourage and support agricultural-linked firms to seek financing through stock market listings, debt issuance, mergers and restructuring, Yao Gang, deputy chairman, China securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said at a conference on Saturday.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The Shanghai Stock Exchange plans to restrict trading suspensions for listed firms to a period of five months, according to a statement from the bourse. The country saw a rush of trading suspensions after a market crash started in June.

- China needs to maintain at least 6.52 percent economic growth over the next five years to realize 7 percent GDP growth this year, Xu Lin, a senior planning official, at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said.

CHINA DAILY

- Chinese courts should make ecological protection a “priority” when handling cases involving damage to the environment, according to Jiang Bixin, vice president of the country’s Supreme People’s Court.

- Only one in 10 Chinese couples in Beijing, who are eligible under current rules to apply to have a second child have chosen to do so, according to data released on Friday by Beijing Municipal Commission of Health and Family Planning.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
