PRESS DIGEST - China - Nov 11
November 11, 2015 / 2:03 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - Nov 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- The number of mobile internet users in China now exceeds 875 million, and it is one of the most active sectors for innovation, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China will launch a new version of the country’s 100 yuan note on Thursday that will have improved anti-counterfeiting features.

CHINA DAILY

- Chinese firms will likely invest $367.33 billion abroad by 2022, surpassing the United States and making the country the largest source of foreign direct investment, the Beijing-based Center for China and Globalization said in a report.

- More than half of the overseas businesses operated by Chinese firms are making profit while about one-fourth are suffering losses, according to a report by the United Nations on the development of Chinese enterprises overseas.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3603 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom and Brenda Goh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

