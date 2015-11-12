PRESS DIGEST - China - Nov 12

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- China’s total retail sales of social consumer goods reached 2.8 trillion yuan ($439.75 billion) in October with an 11 percent nominal year-on-year growth, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics of the People’s Republic of China.

- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s Tmall shopping site saw trading turnover break 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion) in merely 12.28 minutes on Wednesday, according to data on Alibaba’s official Weibo microblog.

- The area of commercial buildings for sale by the end of October in China hit a record high of 686.3 million square meters, 2,122 square meters higher than a month earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics of the People’s Republic of China said in a report.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China’s actual use of foreign capital reached 639.42 billion yuan ($100.42 billion) in the first 10 months with a year-on-year growth of 8.6 percent, according to the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China.

CHINA DAILY

- China Overseas Port Holding Co Ltd, the state-owned company operating the Gwadar port in Pakistan, received a 43-year lease to set up a special economic zone spread over 152 hectares at the deepwater port.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3672 Chinese yuan)