PRESS DIGEST -China - Nov 16

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The outstanding foreign exchange funds for Chinese financial institutions increased by 12.9 billion yuan ($2.02 billion) in October, reversing four consecutive months of decline, according to data released by China’s central bank on Nov. 15.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- The price of copper futures dropped to $4787.5 per ton on Nov. 13, hitting a six-year low. Copper’s net prosperity index dropped 0.87 points to 22.59 last month, according to data from the index.

- China’s express delivery volume will hit 50 billion by 2020, equal to the present global express delivery volume, and the annual business revenue will reach 800 billion yuan ($125.52 billion), said Ma Junsheng, director of State Post Bureau of The People’s Republic of China.

CHINA DAILY

- Local governments should put people’s health first and adopt measures to cut pollution, said an editorial in the official paper. Pledges to alleviate the problem should not just be lip service and efforts should not be relaxed even as the economy slows, it said.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China’s National Social Security Fund plans to increasingly diversify its investments to include non-standard asset-based alternatives such as stocks, bonds, hedge funds, private equity funds and works of art, said Wang Zhongmin, vice chairman of the NSSF council.

($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan renminbi)