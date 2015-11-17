PRESS DIGEST - China - Nov 17

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China will issue 14 billion yuan ($2.20 billion) in government bonds in Hong Kong in the week of Nov. 23, according to the finance ministry.

- China will introduce policies and regulations to promote green lifestyles by 2020, the Ministry of Environmental Protection said.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The total revenue of China’s social insurance fund at the end of 2014 reached 4.04 trillion yuan, and its balance of accumulated deposits reached 5.16 trillion yuan, according to government data.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- Chinese households consumed 4.58 trillion kwh of electricity in the first ten months, an 0.7 percent increase over the same period last year, according to the website of National Energy Administration.

CHINA DAILY

- Over a quarter of Chinese entrepreneurs plan to cut back on investment in 2016 due to weak demand, a survey of 2,500 firms carried out by the China Entrepreneurs Survey system found.

- China plans to levy heavy penalties of up to 50,000 yuan on courier companies that leak customers’ personal information or mishandle packages in a way that causes damage, according to the Legislative Affairs Office of the State Council.

($1 = 6.3700 Chinese yuan renminbi)