PRESS DIGEST - China - Dec 1
December 1, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - Dec 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

21th CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- China’s trade surplus in goods and services for January to October has risen to 1.9 trillion yuan, according to statistics released by State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Nov. 30.

- The State Grid Corporation of China has received approval to issue 30 billion yuan worth of corporate bonds, which will be used for 24 construction projects, according to National Development and Reform Commission.

CHINA DAILY

- It will take strenuous endeavours by all parties to make sure the Paris climate talks will not be remembered as a lost opportunity, and China must be a staunch forerunner in humanity’s fight against global warming, an editorial said.

CBN DAILY

- The average price of Shanghai housing sector rose 4.6 percent to 34,705 yuan per square meter in November from the preceding month, according to data from Centaline Property Agency. ($1 = 6.3981 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Compiled by Jing Wang and John Ruwitch in Shanghai; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

