December 3, 2015 / 1:37 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - Dec 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Investment by Chinese enterprises in “One belt one road” projects in 49 different countries hit 13.2 billion yuan ($2.06 billion) during the first 10 months of 2015, up 36.7 percent on-year, said the spokesperson of China Ministry of Commerce Shen Danyang on Wednesday.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- The retirement age in China will be raised to 65 in 2045, according to a report released by Chinese Academy of Social Sciences on Wednesday.

NATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY

- Loans made by Chinese P2P firms hit 133.1 billion yuan in November, up 11.26 percent from October, according to a monthly report released by information website wdzj.com on Dec 1.

CHINA DAILY

- Customs officers in Yunnan confiscated over 56 kilograms of methamphetamine after busting three attempts to smuggle the drugs across the border in the last four months, according to a statement released by officers. ($1 = 6.3987 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
