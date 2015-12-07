FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - China - Dec 7
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2015 / 1:26 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - Dec 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SECURITIES TIMES

- A confidence index for China’s securities markets rose 4.5 percent from October to 57.8 in November, according to a recent survey by China Securities Investor Protection Fund Corporation.

NATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY

- Beijing will impose traffic jam fees from 2016 to ease congested areas and protect the environment, Zhou Zhengyu, director of Beijing’s Traffic Committee, said. It was unclear how the fines would be implemented.

CHINA DAILY

- China will strengthen its crackdown on graft next year against government departments and state-owned firms, according to Luo Liping, a senior official with the country’s Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection (CCDI).

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Authorities in the Chinese capital city of Beijing have told schools and kindergartens to suspend all outdoor activities this week due to hazardous levels of pollution. The capital is currently under an orange smog alert, the second highest level. (Reporting Shanghai Newsroom and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.