PRESS DIGEST - China - Dec 8

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The non-performing loan ratio of China’s listed banks will be around 2 percent in 2016, according to a report published by the International Finance Institute of Bank of China on Monday.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- BTG Hotel plans to acquire 65.13 percent of the shares in Home Inn, it said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, in a 7.2 billion yuan ($1.12 billion) deal.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The China Insurance Development Index hit 109.1 in 2014, indicating steady growth in the sector, according to the China Insurance Development Index Report released by the Insurance Association of China on Monday.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- The Rural Credit Cooperative of Shandong is under investigation following allegations that 150 million yuan was misappropriated from 22 of its customers, the paper said. The bank said two people were being questioned and fake payment slips had been used.

CHINA DAILY

- Beijing is setting up a database of legitimate Living Buddhas in China, said the paper, to counter the proliferation of fake Living Buddhas who use money they collect to sponsor illegal or separatist activities in Tibet.