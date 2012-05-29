RPT-PRESS DIGEST - China - May 29

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

FINANCIAL NEWS

- Cross-border yuan settlement at Bank of China’s branch in Wenzhou city in Zhejiang province jumped 161.5 percent to 1.43 billion yuan ($225.37 million) in the first four months. Wenzhou is a wealthy Chinese city that has launched financial reform.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

- More rainfall is expected to hit China’s three main waterways this summer than in recent years, possibly triggering severe flooding along parts of the rivers, senior flood control officials said.

- Six suspects involved in a child prostitution case in Yongkang, Zhejiang province, were arrested in April, but Hu Liangqi, another suspect who is a deputy of the local people’s congress, was not on the list.

