RPT-PRESS DIGEST - China - May 29
May 29, 2012 / 1:27 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

- Cross-border yuan settlement at Bank of China’s branch in Wenzhou city in Zhejiang province jumped 161.5 percent to 1.43 billion yuan ($225.37 million) in the first four months. Wenzhou is a wealthy Chinese city that has launched financial reform.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

- More rainfall is expected to hit China’s three main waterways this summer than in recent years, possibly triggering severe flooding along parts of the rivers, senior flood control officials said.

- Six suspects involved in a child prostitution case in Yongkang, Zhejiang province, were arrested in April, but Hu Liangqi, another suspect who is a deputy of the local people’s congress, was not on the list.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

$1 = 6.3450 Chinese yuan Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Anand; Basu

