PRESS DIGEST - China - May 30
May 30, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - China - May 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

- China’s top insurance regulator has issued rules to strengthen regulations regarding capital adequacy ratio of property insurance companies.

CHINA DAILY

- China will increase the fine for piracy to 1 million yuan ($157,500), said Yan Xiaohong, deputy director of General Administration of Press and Publication.

- About 202 batches of substandard food and seven batches of cosmetic products imported from 24 countries in April were denied entry into China, said the country’s top quality watchdog.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3480 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
