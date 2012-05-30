PRESS DIGEST - China - May 30

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

- China’s top insurance regulator has issued rules to strengthen regulations regarding capital adequacy ratio of property insurance companies.

CHINA DAILY

- China will increase the fine for piracy to 1 million yuan ($157,500), said Yan Xiaohong, deputy director of General Administration of Press and Publication.

- About 202 batches of substandard food and seven batches of cosmetic products imported from 24 countries in April were denied entry into China, said the country’s top quality watchdog.

($1 = 6.3480 Chinese yuan)