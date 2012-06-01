FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - June 1
#Financial Services and Real Estate
June 1, 2012 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - China - June 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

- More than 50 percent of publicly traded companies in China are private sector companies, the country’s top securities regulator said.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Nearly a fifth of major Chinese textile companies made a loss in the first four months due to weak demand, the country’s textile association said.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

- The number of Chinese children under 5 years old who were underweight or had stunted growth was three to four times higher in rural than urban areas during 1990 and 2010, the country’s health ministry said.

- Chinese children under the age of 6 sleep for an average of 9 hours and 15 minutes every day, lower than the global average of 10 hours and 9 minutes, Gymboree, an early childhood education service provider, said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

$1 = 6.3450 Chinese yuan Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Anand Basu

