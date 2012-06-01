PRESS DIGEST - China - June 1

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- More than 50 percent of publicly traded companies in China are private sector companies, the country’s top securities regulator said.

- Nearly a fifth of major Chinese textile companies made a loss in the first four months due to weak demand, the country’s textile association said.

- The number of Chinese children under 5 years old who were underweight or had stunted growth was three to four times higher in rural than urban areas during 1990 and 2010, the country’s health ministry said.

- Chinese children under the age of 6 sleep for an average of 9 hours and 15 minutes every day, lower than the global average of 10 hours and 9 minutes, Gymboree, an early childhood education service provider, said.

